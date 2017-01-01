Storage made simple
We’ll pack, move, and store your items and return them to your doorstep.
Schedule pickup
Choose a date and time. If you like, Trove can send you free packing supplies beforehand, otherwise your movers will bring these the day of, when they'll also be happy to pack your belongings—including wrapping and disassembling furniture.
Choose a date and time. If you like, Trove can send you free packing supplies beforehand, otherwise your movers will bring these the day of, when they'll also be happy to pack your belongings—including wrapping and disassembling furniture.
Simple pricing
Stop worrying about hidden fees or wasted storage space. With Trove’s simple, flat-rate pricing you only pay for what you store. Pickup, storage, and packing materials included.
Satisfaction guaranteed
We're not happy until you're happy—that's why we back our service with the Trove Satisfaction Guarantee.
How much storage do I need?
Take our quiz to find out exactly how much space you'll need.
"It’s been an absolute *dream* working with Trove. It made my life like 100x better this month by fixing all these problems i used to deal with myself. I can’t thank Trove enough for everything."
- Tikhon B.
It's all about respect.
We started Trove because we found that too often, the storage experience leaves out one essential element: respect. Our belongings are more than just cargo—they represent our lives and our experiences, our futures as well as our pasts. From your first phone call to retrieval of your final item, Trove treats you and your things with the respect you—and they—deserve.
About us
Get what you pay for.
Good storage is an investment in the future. Trove makes sure you get your money’s worth. We partner with the best movers, work with secure storage facilities, and charge only by the square foot so you pay for exactly what you need—no more, no less.
Relax, we've got this.
No matter what, moving your belongings into storage can be stressful. Trove's entire team—from customer care to our professional moving partners—works with you to minimize that stress and make your entire storage experience as seamless and simple as possible. Choosing Trove means that your first storage decision can be your last, bringing a peace of mind that's hard to beat.
We know that every storage situation brings a unique set of circumstances and needs. Moving into a smaller home…kids heading off to college…welcoming a new addition…
Whatever your story, Trove would love to be a part of it as your exciting next chapters unfold.
